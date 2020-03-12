Police appeal after Ballycastle incident

Police are appealing for information or witnesses following the report of incidents in the Market Street area of Ballycastle on Wednesday evening, 11 March.



Sergeant Halligan said: “We received a report, just before 6pm, of a man brandishing a knife in the street.



“It’s believed he was behaving erratically and waving a knife in the direction of passing cars.



“Officers subsequently arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of a number of offences, including possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, disorderly behaviour and criminal damage. He remains in custody, assisting with enquiries.



“Our enquiries are continuing and we are appealing to anyone with information, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1414 of 11/03/20.”



Alternatively, information can be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.