Strabane Drama Festival cancelled

STRABANE Drama Festival has been cancelled amid fears of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak.

The festival - celebrating its 34th year - had been due to open on Friday night at the Alley Theatre.

In a statement, the organising committee said it had taken the difficult decision to cancel the week-long festival which attracts hundreds of drama enthusiasts from across the island of Ireland.

A spokesperson said: "Following extensive discussions with our committee and other bodies we regretfully announce that due to recent developments in the COVID-19 pandemic we have taken the very difficult decision to cancel Strabane Drama Festival 2020.

"We are extremely disappointed but feel that it is in the best interests of our audience as well as the travelling cast, crews and our festival committee.

"We hope you support our decision and look forward to welcoming you all back for 2021.

"Arrangements for refunds will be made shortly."