Ballymena St. Patrick's parade called off

A St. Patrick’s Day parade due to be hosted by an Orange Lodge in Ballymena on Saturday has been called off.

Several local and visiting lodges with bands have taken part in the afternoon parade in recent years.

The organisers stated: “After an emergency committee meeting t St Patrick's church Temperance LOL 1123 have decided reluctantly to cancel Saturday’s annual St Patrick's day parade and church service.

“This decision didn't come easy but we feel that in the current climate it's the most prudent course of action. I hope everyone understands the difficult situation that the lodge faced but we are trying to safeguard the wellbeing of our many friends and supporters.”