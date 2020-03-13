Facelift planned for Newtownhamilton as part of £3.2m improvements for villages

NEWTOWNHAMILTON is to get a facelift as part of a £3.2 million environmental improvements package.

Works - which are due to start later in the year - are to take place right across Newry, Mourne and Down District.

Mourne, Gullion and Lecale Rural Development Partnership recently approved the environmental improvements for various villages.

Extensive consultation was carried out with local stakeholders - including councillors and voluntary and community groups - which identified what was described as "environmental deficiencies" in Newtownhamilton and Meigh. Schemes will also be delivered in Annalong, Ballyhornan, Dundrum, Hilltown and Killyleagh.

The consultation reinforced the need for village improvement schemes in these locations and led to designs being drawn up for each.

Among the various elemants planned will be a combination of new paving, new street lighting, gateways, railings, shrubbery and landscaping, refurbishment of public toilets, tree surrounds to existing trees, new tree planting, removal of overhead wires and coloured road coatings.

Grant funding will be provided to these projects along with a significant contribution from Newry, Mourne and Down District Council. The environmental improvements are aimed at enhancing the physical and social infrastructure within the villages, leading to enhanced aesthetics and an increase in civic pride.

Newry, Mourne and Down District Council Chairperson Charlie Casey said: "There is a direct link with village renewal schemes and the core outcomes of the council’s Corporate Plan, which aims to engage with local communities and to lead on the regeneration of towns and villages including investment in rural development.

"The environmental improvements for these villages will actively encourage and pursue working in partnership at all levels to deliver for the district."

Councillor Roisin Mulgrew, Chairperson of MGL Rural Development Partnership, said: "Village renewal initiatives were identified as a high priority when the MGL funding strategy was being developed. These environmental improvements fit within the overall aim to facilitate the regeneration of many villages within the Mourne, Gullion and Lecale and their surrounding areas by improving their economic prospects and quality of life."

Jerome Burns, Contract Manager, at DAERA, added: "The development of up to date village plans, previously funded by DAERA’s Rural Development Programme, has enabled rural dwellers to identify priority actions and take ownership of plans for their own areas.

"I am delighted that over £3 million Village Renewal funding from DAERA’s Rural Development Programme has now been awarded to implement these environmental improvement schemes across a range of villages in the Newry, Mourne and Down area, the outcomes of which will improve and enhance the quality of life for those living in these rural areas."

Consultants White Young Green were appointed to design and implement the seven village renewal schemes. Contractor, Whitemountain were procured to implement the required works.

All works are expected to be completed by late summer 2020, with all village businesses remaining open as usual throughout the project timescales.