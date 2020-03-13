Slemish Paddy's day climb axed due to coronavirus

Mid and East Antrim Council have cancelled their participation in the Slemish St. Patrick’s Climb due to concerns over Coronavirus.

The traditional St Patrick’s Day climb of Slemish was due to take place on Tuesday 17 March.

Associated events in Broughshane have also been called off.

The Council stated: “Council continues to follow the Public Health Agency's guidance in relation to the coronavirus epidemic.

“At the request of the Broughshane Community Association, Council has agreed to stand down the annual St Patrick's Day event in Broughshane.

“Council will continue to keep the public up to date through our website, and all services continue to run as normal, including bin collections, leisure services, parks and open spaces.”