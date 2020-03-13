Coronavirus: Masses across Armagh diocese are cancelled

MASSES in the parishes of Armagh and Keady, Derrynoose & Madden have been cancelled and weddings and funerals have been restricted to 100 guests in response to Coronavirus.

A letter from the Parish Office in the Cathedral city said that "these restrictive measures are out of care for the common good and especially those who are most vulnerable".

"All Masses in the Parish have been cancelled," it read. "All Catholics are dispensed from the obligation to physically attend Sunday Mass.

"On Sundays a priest will celebrate Mass privately in St Malachy's Church at 8am and 10am. Again, people may wish to participate in these Masses via the Parish webcam at www.armaghparish.net

"During the week, private Masses will be celebrated (Monday to Saturday) St Patrick's Cathedral at 10am and (Monday - Friday) in St Malachy's Church at 7.30pm.

"Attendance at Funeral Masses should be limited to close relatives and must not exceed 100 attendees within the Church building. Therefore, all Funerals for the foreseeable future will be PRIVATE family celebrations.

"Similarly, all Weddings must NOT exceed 100 people. It's recommended that for the celebration of Baptisms, only parents and godparents attend. Again, people can participate in these celebrations in St Patrick's Cathedral and St Malachy's Church via Church webcams."

However, the letter added, churches within the Armagh parish would remain open in the coming days "to allow people the opportunity to have time for quiet prayer and reflection".

A notice on the Parish of Keady, Derrynoose and Madden Facebook page said that "all weekend & daily masses in our Parish are cancelled," as were all parish meetings, retreats etc.