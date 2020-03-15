Community response: COVID-19

MANY community groups, organisations and people across the district are coming together to offer help and support to anyone affected by coronavirus, particularly the elderly and most vulnerable.

Here, you'll find a list and if you'd like to add your organisation's details, please let us know via PM on our Facebook page or email news@strabaneweekly.co.uk and the list will be updated.

Melmount Community Forum is collecting small donations of essential items to assist elderly residents.

Collection points are in place at the Forum's Ballycolman offices or the adjacent convenience shop. Contact 02871 880878 for more details.

Strabane Community Project has closed its Luncheon Club but will deliver meals and other essential supplies to senior residents. Contact 02871 883102.

A new Facebook page - Need Something? I Have It! - has also been set-up with the aim of sharing items/supplies where possible.