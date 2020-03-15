COVID-19: Update

CoronavirusNI: Housing Executive latest public organisation to reduce services
AS of 2pm on Sunday, March 15, testing has resulted in 11 new positive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland to 45.
The Department of Health has advised: "People with mild symptoms - new persistent cough and/or fever - should stay at home and self-isolate for seven days. They will not require testing.
"Protocols on case reporting are being updated. Further information will be provided shortly."