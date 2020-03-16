All Council services remain open and fully functional

ALL Mid and East Antrim Council services remain open and fully functional.

A spokesperson from Council said: “We continue to follow the guidance of the UK Government and Public Health Agency.

“Over the coming days and weeks, we will provide you with a daily update in relation to our services.

“Council will endeavour to ensure our frontline services, such as waste, registration, parks and open spaces, remain accessible to our citizens.

“We are on hand to assist those who may require access to our services through alternative means, such as:

- by telephone 0300 124 5000,

- through the website: www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk

- or via social media

“This is a very concerning time for people across Mid and East Antrim, and we encourage anybody to contact us regarding any queries.

“Please do not hesitate to get in touch with us if we can assist in any way.

“For the very latest cornonavirus advice, please follow the guidance from the UK Government (link) and Public Health Agency (link). Council will regularly update you in relation to services.

“Catch it. Bin it. Kill it”.