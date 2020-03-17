£103,010.06 for Jingle!

‘JINGLE All The Way’ has raised a stunning £103,010.06 for Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice!

But because of the Coronavirus situation the Ballymena Support Group of NICH have had to cancel the thank-you evening in Tullyglass next Monday (March 23)!

So the big night, which would have been attended by a large turnout of those who helped raise the amazing amount and special guests, has been shelved.

“Public Health issues have forced our hand on this decisioin,” said a Support Group spokeswoman.

“It is a pity we could not have had everyone together for a great night of celebration. But health issues are very much more important. The amazing amount of money raised will still be going to the NI Children’s Hospice. We say a very big thank you to everyone who contributed to the very worthy cause.”

The Chief Executive of NI Hospice, Mrs Heather Weir, has sent “her deep appreciation and thanks to the local people, schools, churches, businesses, organisations, sports and lifestyle clubs to mention but a few, who got behind our amazing Ballymena NI Hospice Support Group and Jingled all the Way to this phenomenal amount of money.”

“The positive actions and humanity shown by everyone who got involved will ensure that our specialist Hospice care is available to nearly 350 infants, children and their families,” outlined the CE.

“On behalf of those we care for, the staff and volunteers at NI Children’s Hospice thank you so very much”.

Gerry McCann, Chair of the Ballymena NI Hospice Support Group said “There are no adequate words to thank all those who held events, volunteered their time and expertise, donated or put a coin in a collection tin.

“Economically Ballymena has had such a difficult year – the night we launched the 2019 Campaign in Tullyglass Hotel was the day Wrightbus closure was announced. In spite of all the economic gloom you turned out in your numbers to the event and pledged support,” je said.

“Special thanks to the Anne Donaghy, Chief Executive, Mayor Cllr. Maureen Morrow Councillors and staff of Mid and East Antrim Council, Ballymena Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Ballymena BID, The Management of the Tower Centre and Gus McConville, Tullyglass Hotel, who hosted our launch and has supported NI Hospice with incredible generosity over the years. Also Mr Jackie Fullerton MBE who has faithfully supported N I Hospice by compering many of our events”.

The Chairman went on to thank the Editor and management of the Ballymena Guardian, “including Shaun O’Neill, who has championed the cause of Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice since the inception of Jingle all the Way in 2017;.”

He also thanked Darren Crawford and Jim Kelso, “the photographers who always turn up with amazing patience and expertise at our events.”

The Chairman recalled their friend, photographer Robert Wallace, who sadly passed away this time last year.

"Northern Ireland Hospice, along with all charities, will struggle in the difficult days ahead. Keep safe all," he concluded.