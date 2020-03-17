Actor James Martin celebrates birthday in The Glens

AWARD winning actor James Martin celebrated his 28th birthday at The Cushendun Hotel last Thursday.

James is a regular visitor to the Glens of Antrim establishment, owned by former council Mayor Randal McDonnell, which hosts a quiz each Thursday as a fund raiser for the local hurling club, Robert Emmets.

At the tender age of eight James joined a drama group for people with learning difficulties called 'Bobosh' under the tutelage of Breige Hawkins.

In his early years he was part of the chorus in the bi-annual productions but by the time he was 11 he had moved on to playing parts in sketches.

He then graduated to getting bigger parts in plays and pantomimes and by his mid teens had landed "rstly the part of Michael Jackson and later Elvis Presley in two separate productions of ‘The Waxworks’.

He was also in ‘School For Scandal’ and then bagged the lead role in ‘The Oriental Tale’ in The Mac in Belfast’s booming Cathedral Quarter.

When Big Fish Films decided to make the television drama ‘Ups & Downs’ they were looking for an actor with Downs Syndrome for the role of Conal.

James got his big break in the BBC Northern Ireland drama, written and directed by Eoin Cleland, which aired last Easter.

He played the lead role of Conal and the show has since won a plethora of international awards for both Martin and Cleland.

The most recent of these for James came two weeks ago at the Hollywood International Diversity Festival when he was voted “Best Actor” at a ceremony in Santa Monica, California.

“I was amazed when I got a call from Hollywood to say I had won another award in America” grinned James, who also won the “Best Actor” award at the New York TV festival in November past.

“It’s great for me and those involved in “Ups & Downs” but it is also a boost for everyone with Downs Syndrome because it shows that we can succeed in any area of life, given the chance”.

“Ups & Downs” has won a string of awards in India, Israel and around Europe.

James managed to land the lead role in this production and thoroughly enjoyed the demands, excitement and new challenges that brought.

But then challenges are nothing new to James who was born with Downs Syndrome.

His parents were told when he was around 18 months old and babbling away merrily in toddler’s gibberish that they would “just have to accept that James will most probably never speak”.

Happily that prediction proved incorrect and within a year James was speaking in fully formed sentences – and according to his family hasn’t shut up since!

Indeed he has addressed the European Parliament and the Northern Ireland Assembly about the realities of growing up with a learning di!culty.

James’s success in it also helped secure him a role in the forthcoming series of “Marcella” starring Anna Friel. It will be shown on ITV Network this Spring and around the globe by Netflix.