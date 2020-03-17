COVID-19: Councillors may conduct votes over Skype

CAUSEWAY Coast and Glens Borough Council is preparing for the possibility of conducting meetings via Skype if the Coronavirus prevents elected members assembling in the chamber.

In addition, later this week authority for taking major decisions may be delegated to senior managers, to avoid bringing 40-odd councillors together into the same room.

The plans were among a range of measures discussed at a special briefing for councillors on Thursday (March 12) called by Mayor Sean Bateson.

Chief Executive David Jackson told councillors the borough of Causeway Coast and Glens, like all other local authorities, would be guided by advice from Northern Ireland's Public Health Agency.

