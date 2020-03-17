Councillors to conduct votes over Skype

THE council is preparing for the possibility of conducting meetings via Skype if the Coronavirus prevents elected members assembling in the chamber.

In addition, later this week authority for taking major decisions may be delegated to senior managers, to avoid bringing 40-odd councillors together into the same room.

The plans were among a range of measures discussed at a special briefing for councillors on Thursday (March 12) called by Mayor Sean Bateson.

Chief Executive David Jackson told councillors the borough of Causeway Coast and Glens, like all other local authorities, would be guided by advice from Northern Ireland's Public Health Agency.

In the event of staff reductions by either illness or self isolation, resources will be concentrated on the council's “critical functions” which it was duty bound to prioritise.

Those are: waste collection, registrations and burying the dead, Mr Jackson reminded councillors.

“We will be redirecting staff into critical functions,” he said.

Officers have already discussed plans to reduce blue bin collections and instead focus on black bins if staff levels drop.

It may also be necessary to direct food waste to landfill via black bins instead of the current composting process.

Mr Jackson said steps were being taken to allow employees to work from home. Other measures would prevent large numbers of staff gathering in one place.

The example he used was staggering clocking-in times for refuse crews “so you don't take out 40 staff over one suspected infection.”

Staff have also begun stock piling equipment for “deep cleans” should they be required at council facilities like offices, depots leisure centres and community centres.

But he added: “There is a likelihood some leisure and community facilities will close at some stage either as a result of direction (from PFA) or through an incident.”

Mr Jackson acknowledged Coronavirus would have an economic impact on the borough particularly the hospitality sector.

He said authorities were seeking to balance the health risks with the need to continue with “business as usual.”

“We are working with Tourism NI to see how we can market the borough sensitively in the coming months,” he concluded.

He added that staff were engaging with the hospitality trade's umbrella organisation, the Northern Ireland Tourism Alliance which was lobbying hard for financial measures to mitigate loss of revenue.

“Rates relief is part of the discussion,” said Mr Jackson.

The Mayor, Councillor Sean Bateson, who called the meeting said: “Residents should be reassured that Council continues to closely monitor the situation and will take all appropriate action to protect both citizens and Council staff while continuing to fulfil its service obligations.”

He added: “It’s important that everyone within the local community adheres to ongoing public health advice which can help to prevent the spread of the virus.”