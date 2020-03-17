Glass was superglued onto children's slide, council hears

VANDALS superglued glass to a children's slide in a council-owned play park.

Members of Cloonavin's Environmental Services Committee were informed of the incident last Tuesday evening, though details of the location and timing were not revealed.

It was an example of issues four inspectors are required to address as they tour the borough examining council property and equipment for defects.

Councillors heard their regime of inspection covers 130 bus shelters, 102 play parks and outdoor gyms, 167 car parks, 33 multi-use games areas, footpaths and street lighting.

The Chronicle asked for further details but so far the council has not responded.

*Read more on this story inside this week's Chronicle.