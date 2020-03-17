Grave concerns

Council to ban cars from cemetery amid report of damaged plots

by Peter Winter

Reporter:

by Peter Winter

Email:

peter.winter@thechronicle.uk.com

FRESH graves scoured by tyre tracks and headstones toppled from their plinths are among the mishaps that have prompted councillors to recommend banning vehicles from Coleraine Cemetery.

In another incident retold to members of Cloonavin's Environmental Services committee last week, access to a graveside by a hearse and family mourners was prevented by parked cars.

A report delivered to the committee said damage to headstones and memorials resulted in steep repair bills but also “significant distress to families and other visitors.

*Read the full story inside this week's Chronicle.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130