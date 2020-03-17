Grave concerns

FRESH graves scoured by tyre tracks and headstones toppled from their plinths are among the mishaps that have prompted councillors to recommend banning vehicles from Coleraine Cemetery.

In another incident retold to members of Cloonavin's Environmental Services committee last week, access to a graveside by a hearse and family mourners was prevented by parked cars.

A report delivered to the committee said damage to headstones and memorials resulted in steep repair bills but also “significant distress to families and other visitors.

*Read the full story inside this week's Chronicle.