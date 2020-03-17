10 more confirmed COVID-19 cases here

10 more confirmed COVID-19 cases here

Coronavirus cases have risen to 62 in Northern Ireland.

Staff Reporter

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

editor@thechronicle.uk.com

THE NUMBER of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Northern Ireland has risen to 62, the Department of Health has confirmed.

A further ten new cases of COVID-19 were detected. So far, 1,338 tests on people showing symptoms of the disease have been carried out.

“People with mild symptoms - new persistent cough and/or fever - should stay at home and self-isolate," said a DoH spokesperson.

"They will not require testing and will not therefore be included in testing totals.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130