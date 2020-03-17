Ballymoney Hockey Club make up boxes for most vulnerable

BALLYMONEY Hockey Club have came together at this time of uncertainty to offer their help to those who need it most.

Over the weekend, (March 14/15) club members met and gathered goods to make up boxes for those in the vulnerable sections of our society.

They are happy to help anyone who needs it, in any way which they can.

If you or someone you know needs help please get in touch with the hockey club, they have boxes of food or they can collect other things (prescriptions etc) if needed.

The club can be contacted through their Facebook page or via the club mobile number on 07376 851063.

Any requests for help will be treated confidentially.

If you or someone you know, is struggling during these uncertain times please get in contact with them via the page or via the mobile number for the club

We are all in this together, a little help goes a long way!