Coronavirus NI: Ulster University suspends all teaching and social activity

Ulster University in Coleraine has suspended all teaching and social activities in various campuses across Northern Ireland.

ULSTER University has suspended all teaching and social activities in various campuses across Northern Ireland following the COVID-19 outbreak.

In a statement released earlier this afternoon, Ulster University said: "Ulster University continues to closely monitor government advice and the development of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"Following the clear imperative in the latest government advice to reduce all non-essential contact with others and to reduce unnecessary travel, and consulting with colleagues at Queen’s University, the decision has been made to suspend all teaching and social activities on Ulster University’s Belfast, Coleraine, Jordanstown and Magee campuses.

"The decision has been taken to close all libraries, sports facilities, theatres, catering facilities and to cancel events from 9pm this evening, Tuesday 17th March, 2020.  

"The University-wide focus will now be exclusively on teaching through digital channels and extensive preparations have already been made in this regard.  Students are advised to check their University email account and access Blackboard for information from their Course Director or Module Coordinator.  

"Staff are now encouraged to work from home where possible and the University is currently facilitating and supporting staff to do so." 

 

