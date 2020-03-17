Council to close facilities in response to Coronavirus pandemic

ARMAGH City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council are to close all public buildings to the general public from tomorrow (Wednesday).

The council says that the move is an effort to "support the Government strategy in relation to Covid-19".

It includes all Leisure, Sport and Recreation Centres, Community Centres, Tourism, Arts and Culture Facilities and all Town Halls.

A council statement said, "The council will endeavour to provide key services for the citizens of the Borough, and will work to maintain essential delivery to support the local community and businesses during this challenging time".

The three main Civic Buildings, The Palace Demesne Armagh, The Civic Building Banbridge, and the Civic Centre Craigavon will remain open to the public for priority services such as:

Births, Deaths & Marriages

Application processes including Planning, Building Control, Dog Licencing etc.

Environmental Health queries

Access for the public to these buildings will be managed in line with Public Health Agency (PHA) guidance, and social distancing will apply.

Waste Collection & Environmental Services

All household waste collections will function as normal, with Recycling Centres remaining open.

Bins should be left out the night before collections as times of collections may vary. Bulky waste collection requests have now been suspended.

Street cleansing may be impacted and we remind people to act responsibly.

Access to Public Areas

All parks, open spaces and play parks will remain open for community health and wellbeing. However, bowling pavilions, outdoor pitches, tennis courts and changing areas will all close.

All Public Toilets will be closed, with the exception of those available in public parks.

Conferences, Programmes & Events

In the interest of public safety, all Council Conferences and events will be cancelled or postponed until further notice.

All programmes delivered externally will be postponed until further notice.

Memberships & Swimming Lessons

As our leisure and sports facilities will be closed, all ‘paid in full’ members will have their membership term extended to reflect the closure.

All direct debit memberships will be suspended until further notice and where possible collections scheduled for the 1 and 15 April stopped.

Direct debits collected by Pulse Fitness for Cascades Leisure Complex will be suspended as soon as possible and credit will be given to Members when the centres reopen.

Direct Debits will not recommence until facilities are operational again and members have received the appropriate extensions to their membership.

All centre programmes and courses such as swimming lessons will resume when facilities reopen.

Given the exceptional circumstances there may be an impact on service delivery, however every effort will be made to ensure continuity where possible.

For further information please telephone: 0300 0300 900

Email: info@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk

Log on to www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/coronavirus

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter