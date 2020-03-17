Suspected case of COVID-19 at Strabane school

A STRABANE school will close tomorrow due to a suspected case of coronavirus.

St Mary's Primary School had been due to re-open tomorrow following the St Patrick's Day break.

However in a message to parents this evening, the school has said it will close.

"We have a suspected case of COVID-19 in relation to one of our pupils. School will be closed to all pupils tomorrow in order to seek further advice.

"We will be in touch to keep you updated," the message read.