Suspected case of COVID-19 at Strabane school

Suspected case of COVID-19 at Strabane school
Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

A STRABANE school will close tomorrow due to a suspected case of coronavirus.

St Mary's Primary School had been due to re-open tomorrow following the St Patrick's Day break.

However in a message to parents this evening, the school has said it will close.

"We have a suspected case of COVID-19 in relation to one of our pupils. School will be closed to all pupils tomorrow in order to seek further advice.

"We will be in touch to keep you updated," the message read.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130