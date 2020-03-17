William Pinkerton Primary School, Dervock in 72 hour lockdown after staff member sent home

William Pinkerton Primary School, Dervock in 72 lockdown after staff member sent home

WILLIAM Pinkerton Memorial Primary School in Dervock has gone into 72 hour lockdown after a pupil at the school has gone into self isolation and a staff member showing symptoms.

The Principal Mrs J Philpott released a statement on social media earlier this morning (March 17), which reads:

“I have been in contact with EA and the advice is that we need to go into lockdown for 72 hours.

“This is due to the fact that we have a child in self-isolation and Mrs Small has now presented with symptoms and has been sent home.

“We have NO confirmed cases! Therefore, it is my responsibility to follow the advice of the Public Health Agency and EA in order to safeguard everyone in our school family, and indeed the wider community.

“I would ask that if you can come and collect your child as soon as possible that would be very much appreciated.

“At the minute, school will reopen on Monday morning, although the situation is changing daily, so please keep an eye on the app and we will update you over the weekend.

“Work will be sent home in due course if we face a longer a period of closure, in the meantime, over the next 3 days - read with your child, bake with your child, do some random acts of kindness for the vulnerable in our community, play games with your child, have fun with your child and enjoy quality time together!

“I apologise for the inconvenience this may cause for families but I have to act responsibly in this difficult situation.”