Council Coronavirus meeting tonight

Mid & East Antrim Council will meet tonight (Wednesday) to deal with Coronavirus issues.

At this stage all council services remain open.

A council spokesperson said: “We will endeavour to ensure all essential Council services, such as bin and waste collections, registration and environmental health services are maintained.”

However, it is likely that some services will close or have restricted access as the situation develops.

This afternoon, Sinn Féin councillor Ian Friary said that Council must close leisure facilities to help contain COVID-19



Cllr. Friary said:



“At this point the majority of councils have closed Leisure centres and some have moved to close community centres. There is a special meeting of Mid and East Antrim Council tonight I will be proposing that we close leisure centres.



“I expect council to be able to carry out all essential services throughout this very worrying time but we must also take measures to protect our community from the spread of this virus.



“The world health organisation have stated time and again the social distancing is vital to stop the spread of the virus and Council needs to take action.



“We also need to reassure our citizens and businesses that as a council we will do all in our power to work in their interests.”