Newry road closed after accident

Chris Brennan

Reporter:

Chris Brennan

Email:

chris.brennan@newrydemocrat.com

A 51 year old woman has been taken to hospital following a collision on Mountainview Drive in Newry in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday.

It’s understood she was the driver of a vehicle involved in a two car crash that occurred at around 4.45am this morning. The extent of her injuries is not yet known but they are believed to be potentially serious.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 51 year old man has been arrested.

The road remains closed.

