Armagh Show axed over coronavirus fears

THE organisers of Armagh Show have confirmed that this year's show is off.

It is yet another victim of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Show's Executive Committee said that they had made the decision "with heavy hearts".

They said, "Clearly this was not the course of action we had hoped to take for our 175th Anniversary Show, but the health and safety of our community must be our priority.

"Traders who have already booked a space at the show will receive a refund in the coming days. Please be patient as we work through the list of traders already registered.

"We look forward to welcoming you through the gates again on June 12, 2021 for our slightly delayed 175th show."