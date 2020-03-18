Big Arts weekend - cancelled

CUSHENDUN Building Preservation Trust is sorry to announce that the 2020 Big Arts Weekend, scheduled to take place in Cushendun over the bank holiday weekend in May, has been postponed until later this year.



The Elements series of talks at the Old Church Centre Cushendun, due to start on 24 March, has also been postponed until further notice.



The Wit and Wisdom of Mi Muther has been postponed from 21 March to a date in the autumn, yet to be decided.



The decisions were taken in the light of the current precautionary measures to combat coronavirus.



As soon as new dates for the events can be fixed, they will be publicised on our website:

www.theoldchurchcentre.com