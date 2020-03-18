BREAKING: ALL NI SCHOOLS TO CLOSE

ALL Northern Ireland schools will close due to fears over the spread of coronavirus.

Following days of mounting pressure, First Minister Arlene Foster and Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill have confirmed in the next few minutes that all schools will close immediately from Monday.

"This is unprecedented", says Arlene Foster with closures expected to last "well beyond" the summer holidays.

Michelle O'Neill: "This virus has changed everything and it cannot be business as usual."

Libraries NI has also confirmed that all its facilities will close from Friday.