Principal provides update on suspected COVID-19 case

THE principal of a Strabane primary school with a suspected case of coronavirus has written to parents to advise them on the matter.

In a letter, principal of St Mary's Primary School, Sandra O'Doherty reassured parents and guardians that the case is only suspected and that the family of the child is following health guidelines to self-isolate as a precautionary measure.

She added that the child's illness may in fact be related to underlying health conditions.

"I wish to update you on the current situation with regards to the SUSPECTED case of COVID-19," Mrs O'Doherty said.

"I have spoken to the parent of the child who feels that the child’s illness may be related to the child’s underlying health conditions. However, the mother is following the Public Health Agency guidelines to self-isolate.

"Due to GDPR and parent confidentiality we are unable to disclose any more details or information on this matter.

"Furthermore, our school will remain closed to all pupils this Thursday and Friday. We have applied to the Department of Education for two exceptional closures to afford teachers the time to put together learning packs for your children as advised by the Minister for Education, Mr Weir.

"We will notify you in due course when these packs are ready for collection. The health and safety of everyone in the school community is paramount and we appreciate your co-operation and support at this difficult time."