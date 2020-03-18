Schools in Wales and Scotland to close.... but NI remains open

SCHOOLS in Scotland and Wales are expected to close by the end of the week as the coronavirus crisis deepens.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says an announcement on schools is "imminent" ahead of a press coverage this afternoon.

Meanwhile, today, NI's Education Minister told Stormont's Education Committee that he cannot give a date for when schools here will be told to close.

"If we withdraw children from school, it will not be on basis of a two-week period," Peter Weir said.

"When school closures happen, we are talking about for the rest of this academic year."

Already a number of schools are utilising staff days to work on contingency measures ahead of extended school closures.

