Six new known cases of COVID-19 in NI

AS of 2pm on Wednesday, March 18, of those tested for coronavirus, testing has resulted in six new positive cases.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland to 68.

"The total number of tests completed in Northern Ireland is 1,482.

"People with mild symptoms - new persistent cough and/or fever - should stay at home and self-isolate. They will not require testing and will not therefore be included in testing totals," a spokesperson for the Department of Health said.