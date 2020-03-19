Detectives are appealing for information following a brutal machete attack in Ballymena last night.(Wednesday, 18th March)

Detective Sergeant Peter Crothers said: “At around approximately 11:55 pm last night, it was reported to police that five masked men had forced their way into an apartment in Casement Street and assaulted a 24-year-old man with a machete.

“The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries to his head.

“This was a vicious and brutal assault, which we are treating as a paramilitary-style attack at this time. We must all work together to bring those responsible to justice and stop this from happening to anyone else.

“We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident, or has information they think could assist this investigation, to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2041 of 18/03/20.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on ‪0800 555 111‬ which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.