Leisure and community centres to close - all civic events postponed

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council have moved to close leisure and community centres across the area.

A covid-19 strategy meeting was held last night (Wednesday) and the main bullet points to emerge were:-

Council will work on a continuous 4 week plan at all times

Leisure provision now closed, any debit debts for membership will be frozen

Community centres closed (apart from those with child care)

All civic events postponed (VE Day etc)

Theatres closed

Parks and open spaces to remain open.