BREAKING: O'Neills lay off workers until May

BREAKING: O'Neills lay off workers until May
Ciara Maguire

Reporter:

Ciara Maguire

Email:

ciara.maguire@strabaneweekly.co.uk

STRABANE manufacturing giants O'Neills Sportswear Ltd has just announced that it is laying off staff until May due to the coronavirus.

It's understood the company which employs over 600 people locally says workers are being temporarily laid off until at least May 5.

One worker said it had come as a "devastating blow" to the workforce.

SDLP MLA., Daniel McCrossan said it had been a "very difficult decision" for the company.

More to follow....

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130