BREAKING: O'Neills lay off workers until May

STRABANE manufacturing giants O'Neills Sportswear Ltd has just announced that it is laying off staff until May due to the coronavirus.

It's understood the company which employs over 600 people locally says workers are being temporarily laid off until at least May 5.

One worker said it had come as a "devastating blow" to the workforce.

SDLP MLA., Daniel McCrossan said it had been a "very difficult decision" for the company.

More to follow....