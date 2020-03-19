Coronavirus: Restricted hours at main entrance at Omagh Hospital

The main entrance at Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex will be closed from 6.30pm each day and at weekends and Bank Holidays until further notice, the Western Trust has said.



"The Western Trust is taking necessary precautions to protect our patients and staff from COVID-19 (Coronavirus)," said a spokesperson.



"Entrance to the hospital outside of normal hours will be via the Urgent Care Treatment entrance.



"Thank you for your cooperation in this matter."