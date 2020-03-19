Coronavirus: Restricted hours at main entrance at Omagh Hospital

Coronavirus: Restricted hours at main entrance at Omagh Hospital
Darren Beattie

Reporter:

Darren Beattie

Email:

darren.beattie@tyronecon.co.uk

The main entrance at Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex will be closed from 6.30pm each day and at weekends and Bank Holidays until further notice, the Western Trust has said.

"The Western Trust is taking necessary precautions to protect our patients and staff from COVID-19 (Coronavirus)," said a spokesperson.

"Entrance to the hospital outside of normal hours will be via the Urgent Care Treatment entrance.

"Thank you for your cooperation in this matter."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130