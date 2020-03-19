COVID 19 CRISIS: 'Sincere regret' as Ballymoney Show is cancelled

BALLYMONEY Show is the latest big local event to be cancelled because of the COVID 19 Coronavirus.

The Show Committee made their announcement on social media late yesterday evening (March 18), with a spokesperson saying:

“It is with sincere regret that the Ballymoney Show committee and the management board of North Antrim Agricultural Association have taken the decision to cancel our scheduled show on the weekend of 5th&6th of June this year.

“Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis and based on ever evolving government guidance, we reluctantly believe that it is our only option.

“We appreciate everyone’s understanding of this decision.

“We wish everyone a safe journey throughout this crisis and we look forward to welcoming you our visitors, exhibitors and sponsors back to Ballymoney Show on the 4th/5th of June 2021"