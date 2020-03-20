Man 'lucky to escape' Rasharkin shooting attack

Detectives are appealing for witnesses and information after shots were fired at two separate properties in Rasharkin last night (Thursday, 19th March).

Detective Inspector Peter McKenna said: “At 9:50pm, a lone gunman approached a property in Moneyleck Park and fired two shots at the front of the house, striking a window.

“Seconds later, the gunman fired a further two shots at the front of a neighbouring property, where a man in his twenties was in the living room. It is by sheer luck this man, and the occupants of the other property, also aged in their twenties, escaped injury. For that we are fortunate.

"Our enquiries continue today, and our detectives are working to establish a motive for these attacks and identify the gunman.

"This was a reckless attack carried out under the cover of darkness by an individual who showed absolutely no regard for the safety of the victims, or other members of the public.

"There is no place for this in our society. Everyone has a right to live in a safe and stable community, and this type of senseless and reckless criminality will not be tolerated.

“I am appealing to the public to help us establish what happened last night and bring the perpetrator to justice.

“If you were in the Moneyleck Park area last night, just before 9:50pm or after that time, think back if there was anything you saw that was out of the ordinary.

“Did you see any individuals acting suspiciously at this time, or earlier in the day?

"If you have any information which you believe will help our investigation, please call our detectives on 101, and quote reference number 1582 of 19/03/20.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."