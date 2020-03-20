Play parks out of bounds

Play parks across Mid and East Antrim will shut to the public from today. Enclosed play parks will be locked.

Council are appealing to families to avoid open play park facilities, and signage will be erected at these sites shortly.

This is in line with guidance around the need for social distancing at this time.

Council is also working with PlayBoard, which is the lead organisation for Play in Northern Ireland, and is encouraging children, young people and families to access valuable alternative play and recreation opportunities.

A spokesperson said: “ We thank you for your patience and understanding, and we ask you refrain from trying to access our enclosed play facilities until further notice.”