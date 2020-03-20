'Road rage' appeal

Dessie Blackadder

Reporter:

Dessie Blackadder

Police in Ballymena are appealing for witnesses to an incident that occurred on the M2 Close to Ballymena on Thursday evening.

Two vehicles were involved in an incident of road rage, both vehicles have sustained damage.

Were you travelling south through Ballymena at approximately 18:00, did you witness anything suspicious.

Do you have dash cam footage of the incident.

If you have any information please call us on 101 and quote 1218 ~ 19.03.2020.

