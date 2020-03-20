Council buildings now available to combat COVID19: 'social responsibility critical' - Cara McShane

SINN Féin Party Group Leader in Causeway Coast and Glens Council, Cara McShane, has praised the swift move by the Council to make facilities available to health agencies and to redeploy staff if necessary during the ongoing COVID19 health crisis. This followed an emergency meeting of Council in recent days and marked the last time that the full Council will come together within Council's Headquarters while this crisis unfolds.



Speaking on the issue, Cllr McShane said:



“Across the north and indeed this island, many Councils have made their facilities available to use to the health agencies and staff - if requested. This has to be welcomed.



“This could include using the facilities as testing sites for citizens or allowing medical staff an offsite facility for temporary respite.



“This is a time for social solidarity, it is a time that all Councils should be doing everything that is possible to combat COVID19 and support our health workers. I would commend our staff across Causeway Coast and Glens for their resilience and agile approach to this unfolding situation.



"Social responsibility is critical and everyone must follow the social distancing guidance, to ensure we minimise the death toll across this island. We are all in this together.



“I would encourage all CEO's of Councils to begin the process of making facilities available without any further delay.”