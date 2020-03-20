Council decided to close play parks to prevent spread of virus

Council decided to close play parks to prevent spread of virus
Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

ALL playparks within the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon borough are to close, according to the Lord Mayor.

Cllr Mealla Campbell said the decision had "not been taken lightly and is part of the council's efforts to contain the spread of the Coronavirus".

She added that it would be done as quickly as possible.

She added, "Open spaces such as the walking trails at Carnagh, Darkley & Gosford Forest Parks, Loughgall Country Park and the Palace Demesne Public Park remain open.

"Please be advised that we have also waived entry admissions and parking fees at both Loughgall and Gosford at this time.

"However please observe the Public Health Agency’s advice on Social Distancing."

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130