Council decided to close play parks to prevent spread of virus

ALL playparks within the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon borough are to close, according to the Lord Mayor.

Cllr Mealla Campbell said the decision had "not been taken lightly and is part of the council's efforts to contain the spread of the Coronavirus".

She added that it would be done as quickly as possible.

She added, "Open spaces such as the walking trails at Carnagh, Darkley & Gosford Forest Parks, Loughgall Country Park and the Palace Demesne Public Park remain open.

"Please be advised that we have also waived entry admissions and parking fees at both Loughgall and Gosford at this time.

"However please observe the Public Health Agency’s advice on Social Distancing."