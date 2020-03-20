Latest update on coronavirus

AS of 2pm on Friday, March 20, testing has resulted in nine new positive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland to 86.

To date, one person who tested positive has sadly died.

The total number of tests completed in Northern Ireland is 1,816.

The Department of Health has advised: "People with mild symptoms - new persistent cough and/or fever - should stay at home and self-isolate.

"They will not require testing and will not therefore be included in testing totals."