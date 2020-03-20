Omagh Show cancelled

The Tyrone Farming Society has announced that this year's Omagh Show, scheduled for the weekend of July 3, has been cancelled.



"It is with sincere regret that the Executive Committee of the Tyrone Farming Society have taken the decision to cancel the 2020 Omagh Show scheduled for the weekend of July 3 and 4," said a statement.



"Due to the ongoing concerns and uncertainty around the coronavirus crisis, we reluctantly believe that it is our only option.



"We wish everyone a safe journey though this crisis and we look forward to welcoming you, our visitors, exhibitors and sponsors back to the 2021 Omagh Show."