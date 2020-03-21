22 more diagnosed cases in NI

22 more diagnosed cases in NI
Ciara Maguire

Ciara Maguire

AS of 2pm today (Saturday), testing has resulted in 22 new positive cases, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Northern Ireland to 108.

To date one person who tested positive has sadly died.

The total number of tests completed in Northern Ireland is 2,186.

"People with mild symptoms - new persistent cough and/or fever - should stay at home and self-isolate. They will not require testing and will not therefore be included in testing totals," a spokesperson for the Department of Health advises.

