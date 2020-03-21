COVID 19 CRISIS: Volunteer appeal - older people in Ballymoney, Moyle and Coleraine need your help

THE BUILDING Community Resource Centre (BCRC) is appealing for volunteers to deliver items of food to the elderly and vulnerable at this time of unprecedented COVID 19 crisis.

Based in Ballymoney, the BCRC provides vital services across much of the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

Bronagh of the BCRC Community Navigator for Older People, said: “I have spoken to a number of older people who have cancer and other underlying health issues and are housebound who just need someone to bring them a fresh pint of milk every other day or a loaf - even if you knocked on the door and left the item on the doorstep - please help, thank you.”

Go to the Community Navigator for Older People on Facebook for details and to volunteer yourself.

There the reality of what it will be like for many in the coming weeks is spelt out:

“People need food delivered to their home now more than ever and this need is sure to increase in the coming weeks.

SHOP LIST UPDATE

“I need a few volunteers to help update the list of shops that deliver in the Causeway area, ideally one for each area Moyle, Ballymoney and Coleraine. The list already exists it would just be checking that the info is still correct via telephone.

“You would be helping older and vulnerable people from your own home. When you think about it this is a potentially life saving exercise! The reason why I need help is that this needs done as soon as possible and I am working on a list of other resources to support people. If you are interested please pm me!”

Visit the Northern Health and Social Care Trust and Public Health Agency websites for reliable information on COVID 19.

REMOTE SERVICES MAINTAINED

Please note that due to the Covid-19 coronavirus BCRC offices in Ballymoney were closed to the general public on Wednesday (March 18) and will remain so at least until March 31.

A BCRC spokesperson said: “Services will not be curtailed and will be maintained remotely - thank you for your cooperation.”