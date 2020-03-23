Worry as wet wipes could cause sewer flooding

NI Water has called for the public to assist them in keeping the sewer network clear by only flushing toilet roll.

The move comes as people are buying and using more wet wipes.

NI Water’s Angela Halpenny, Head of Environmental Regulation, explained: “We are asking customers to help reduce sewer blockages by not flushing wipes or kitchen roll.

“It is absolutely right that people are taking extra precautions around hygiene at this time, however, if customers need to use alternatives to toilet paper, we want them to put used wipes and kitchen roll in the bin, not down the loo.

“These items, along with cotton buds and sanitary products, can cause blockages in the sewer which are difficult to clear and can cause raw sewage to come back up and flood homes, businesses and the environment.

“If everyone follows the simple message of only flushing the three P’s, pee, poo and toilet paper, most out of sewer flooding will be prevented.”

Angela concludes, “NI Water’s priority during the Covid-19 outbreak is to ensure the continued provision of water and wastewater services to customers while maintaining the safety and wellbeing of staff.

“By following this advice, you will be helping to reduce the number of potential blockages during what is a very challenging time for everyone.”