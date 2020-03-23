Johnson: "You must stay at home"

BORIS Johnson has announced a wave of new emergency measures for people throughout the UK to follow.

From tonight, people will be allowed to leave their homes for:

- shopping for basic necessities, as infrequently as possible

- one form of exercise a day - for example a run, walk, or cycle, alone or with members of their household;

- any medical need, to provide care or to help a vulnerable person;

- travelling to and from work, but only where it is absolutely necessary and cannot be done from home

"From this evening I must give the British people a very simple instruction - you must stay at home," says Mr Johnson, speaking to the UK.

"Because the critical thing we must do is stop the disease spreading between households."

As of tonight the government has:

- closed all shops selling non-essential goods,​ including clothing and electronic stores - as well as other premises like libraries, playgrounds and outdoor gyms, and places of worship

- stopped all gatherings of more than two people in public – excluding people you live with

- stopped all social events​, including weddings, baptisms and other ceremonies, but allow funerals

Earlier today the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) announced that all British travellers should return to the UK as soon as possible as flights are not certain, even over the next 48 hours.