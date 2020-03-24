Carson says VE cancellation is best for public health

Alderman John Carson has acknowledged Council’s decision to call off the 75th Anniversary of VE Day celebrations in Larne and says the health and wellbeing of all our citizens is of paramount importance.

The event, which was due to take place over the Bank Holiday Weekend in May, is one of a number of civic events throughout Mid and East Antrim which have been cancelled due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Alderman Carson, Council’s representative to the Northern Ireland Veterans’ Support Committee, said:

“As Veterans’ Champion, I want to fully acknowledge and accept the decision to stand down the 75th Anniversary of VE Day Celebrations on the basis of protecting public health.

“I was very much looking forward to honouring these brave veterans, but the health and wellbeing of all must be paramount.

“I would like to reassure Council of my support at this difficult time for us all as they work to ensure essential, critical services are delivered to our citizens during this unprecedented situation.”