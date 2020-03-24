'Dump' to stay open but on winter hours

Winter opening hours will remain in place at Ballymena Household Recycling Centre for the foreseeable future.

Council is restricting the number of people accessing the Household Recycling Centres (HRCs), and ensuring social distancing is being adhered to.

They will be open from Monday - Saturday 9am - 5pm; Sunday 1pm - 5pm.

Members of the public are also being asked to offload waste personally

In terms of bulky waste collections, Council are putting measures in place to cater for citizens to deliver bulk waste to our HRCs.

A spokesperson said: “Given the demand on our resources, we are asking citizens to either dispose of bulky waste at our HRCs or alternatively store this at their property until it can be collected by Council staff at a later date.

“The public is asked to continue to register their request for bulky waste collections, if required, however these will not be actioned at this time.”