'Dump' to stay open but on winter hours

Dessie Blackadder

Reporter:

Dessie Blackadder

Winter opening hours will remain in place at Ballymena Household Recycling Centre for the foreseeable future.

Council is restricting the number of people accessing the Household Recycling Centres (HRCs), and ensuring social distancing is being adhered to.

They will be open from Monday - Saturday 9am - 5pm; Sunday 1pm - 5pm.

Members of the public are also being asked to offload waste personally

In terms of bulky waste collections, Council are putting measures in place to cater for citizens to deliver bulk waste to our HRCs.

A spokesperson said: “Given the demand on our resources, we are asking citizens to either dispose of bulky waste at our HRCs or alternatively store this at their property until it can be collected by Council staff at a later date.

“The public is asked to continue to register their request for bulky waste collections, if required, however these will not be actioned at this time.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Northern Constitution

23 Main Street, Limavady

BT49 0EP

Tel: 028 7776 2130