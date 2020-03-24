High praise for 'binmen' and waste staff'

Frontline waste services in Ballymena and district are continuing as normal.

A council spokesperson said: “This morning all our waste collectors carried out their duties as normal.”

The Chief Executive of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, Anne Donaghy, added: “I want to commend our waste staff for the incredible service they are providing for our citizens.

“Every single member of the team carried out their duties this morning, and their commitment to Mid and East Antrim and our people is outstanding. I thank them on behalf of Mid and East Antrim.”