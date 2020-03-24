Latest - Council announces further closures and restrictions

Following the latest public health advice and guidance from the UK Government, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council have taken further decisions with regard to their buildings, facilities and services.

The Braid in Ballymena will close from 1pm today.

Only Council buildings providing registration services will remain open, with a skeleton service in place.

For the latest details on Council’s registration services, please contact 0300 124 5000 or the General Register Office for Northern Ireland on 0300 200 7890.

All parks remain shut and signage has been erected advising the public to keep out.

All public toilets, included those Council had previously staffed, are now closed to the public.

The three allotments in the Borough have been closed with immediate effect.

Council’s Economic Development Team will continue to provide crucial services to our businesses, with staff remotely reaching out to support our business community in Mid and East Antrim to provide any guidance or assistance which may be required.

All the latest information on public services in Mid and East Antrim can be found at

www.midandeastantrim.gov.uk/covid-19

For the very latest Coronavirus advice, please follow the government guidance at www.gov.uk and from the Public Health Agency at www.publichealth.hscni.net