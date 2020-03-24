Coleraine firm supplying the front line in fight against Coronavirus

A COLERAINE firm is taking on extra staff to support front-line medical staff in the fight against Covid-19.
Armstrong Medical makes respiratory products vital for the treatment of Coronavirus victims receiving critical care.
As hospitals across the world  take in more and more cases, demand has soared.
The firm makes the ‘plumbing’ – valves, tubes and other devices – that connect patients to ventilators, oxygen supplies and other medical hardware keeping those hardest hit by the virus alive.
Employees at its Wattstown manufacturing plant and warehouse are working overtime to fulfil global orders and recruitment of temporary staff is underway.
“As our health care staff face extreme challenges over the coming weeks and months we are  endeavouring  to support them as best as possible,” Chairman John Armstrong told the Chronicle.

